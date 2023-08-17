Vigilance.fr - GNU readline: file corruption via _rl_tropen(), analyzed on 02/08/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can create a symbolic link, in order to alter the pointed file, with privileges of GNU readline, via _rl_tropen().
Vigilance.fr - GNU readline: file corruption via _rl_tropen(), analyzed on 02/08/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can create a symbolic link, in order to alter the pointed file, with privileges of GNU readline, via _rl_tropen().
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr