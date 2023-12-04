Vigilance.fr - FreeBSD: file read/write via copy_file_range(), analyzed on 04/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of FreeBSD, via copy_file_range(), in order to read or alter files.
