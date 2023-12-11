Vigilance.fr - Fortinet FortiOS: privilege escalation via WEB UI, analyzed on 10/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Fortinet FortiOS, via WEB UI, in order to escalate his privileges.
Vigilance.fr - Fortinet FortiOS: privilege escalation via WEB UI, analyzed on 10/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Fortinet FortiOS, via WEB UI, in order to escalate his privileges.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr