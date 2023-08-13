Vigilance.fr - Fortinet FortiOS: logged sensitive information via Log Events, analyzed on 13/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can read logs of Fortinet FortiOS, via Log Events, in order to obtain sensitive information.
