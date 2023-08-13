Vigilance.fr - Fortinet FortiOS: Man-in-the-Middle via Map Server, analyzed on 13/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle on Fortinet FortiOS, via Map Server, in order to read or write data in the session.
Vigilance.fr - Fortinet FortiOS: Man-in-the-Middle via Map Server, analyzed on 13/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle on Fortinet FortiOS, via Map Server, in order to read or write data in the session.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr