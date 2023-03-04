Vigilance.fr - FortiManager: privilege escalation via Passwordless Admin, analyzed on 04/01/2023
March 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of FortiManager, via Passwordless Admin, in order to escalate his privileges.
