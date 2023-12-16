Vigilance.fr - Exim: ingress filtrering bypass via Proxy Protocol, analyzed on 16/10/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass filtering rules of Exim, via Proxy Protocol, in order to send malicious data.
