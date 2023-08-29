Vigilance.fr - Drupal Libraries UI: information disclosure, analyzed on 29/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of Drupal Libraries UI, in order to read sensitive information.
