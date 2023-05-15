Vigilance.fr - Drupal Core: information disclosure via Phpinfo Page, analyzed on 15/03/2023
May 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of Drupal Core, via Phpinfo Page, in order to read sensitive information.
