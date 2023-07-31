Vigilance.fr - Drupal Consent Popup: Cross Site Scripting, analyzed on 31/05/2023
July 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Drupal Consent Popup, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
