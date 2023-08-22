Vigilance.fr - Drupal Album Photos: read-write access via Edit Any Photo, analyzed on 22/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Drupal Album Photos, via Edit Any Photo, in order to read or alter data.
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of Drupal Album Photos, via Edit Any Photo, in order to read or alter data.
