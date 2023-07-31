Vigilance.fr - Drupal AddToAny Share Buttons: information disclosure, analyzed on 31/05/2023
July 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of Drupal AddToAny Share Buttons, in order to read sensitive information.
Vigilance.fr - Drupal AddToAny Share Buttons: information disclosure, analyzed on 31/05/2023
July 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of Drupal AddToAny Share Buttons, in order to read sensitive information.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr