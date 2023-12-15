Vigilance.fr - Django Grappelli: open redirect via views/switch.py, analyzed on 30/11/2023
December 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can deceive the user of Django Grappelli, via views/switch.py, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.
