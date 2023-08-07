Vigilance.fr - Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client: privilege escalation, analyzed on 07/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client, in order to escalate his privileges.
