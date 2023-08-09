Vigilance.fr - Brocade Fabric OS: code execution via EZServer Module, analyzed on 09/11/2022
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can use a vulnerability of Brocade Fabric OS, via EZServer Module, in order to run code.
