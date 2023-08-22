Vigilance.fr - Apache Traffic Server: user access via s3_auth, analyzed on 22/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Apache Traffic Server, via s3_auth, in order to gain user privileges.
