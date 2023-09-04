Vigilance.fr - Apache Ivy: directory traversal via packaging, analyzed on 04/07/2023
September 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can traverse directories of Apache Ivy, via packaging, in order to write a file outside the service root path.
