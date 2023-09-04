Vigilance.fr - Apache ActiveMQ: user access via LDAPLoginModule, analyzed on 04/07/2023
September 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Apache ActiveMQ, via LDAPLoginModule, in order to gain user privileges.
