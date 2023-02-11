Vigil@nce - woff: double free via woffEncode(), analyzed on 08/12/2022
February 2023 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can force a double memory free of woff, via woffEncode(), in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
