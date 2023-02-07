Vigil@nce - pgjdbc: file reading via PreparedStatement, analyzed on 05/12/2022
February 2023 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can read a file of pgjdbc, via PreparedStatement, in order to obtain sensitive information.
