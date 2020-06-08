Vigil@nce - pam_tacplus : information disclosure via Logged Shared Secret

août 2020 par Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products : Debian.

Severity : 2/4.

Consequences : user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance : user shell.

Confidence : confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date : 08/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Logged Shared Secret of pam_tacplus, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...