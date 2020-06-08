Vigil@nce - pam_tacplus : information disclosure via Logged Shared Secret
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products : Debian.
Severity : 2/4.
Consequences : user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance : user shell.
Confidence : confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date : 08/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Logged Shared Secret of pam_tacplus, in order to obtain sensitive information.
