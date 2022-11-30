Vigil@nce - libvncclient: memory leak via rfbClientCleanup(), analyzed on 30/09/2022
November 2022 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can create a memory leak of libvncclient, via rfbClientCleanup(), in order to trigger a denial of service.
