Vigil@nce - libsrtp : buffer overflow via crypto_policy_set_from_profile_for_rtp

novembre 2020 par Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products : Debian, Fedora, openSUSE, RHEL.

Severity : 2/4.

Consequences : user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance : intranet client.

Confidence : confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date : 30/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via crypto_policy_set_from_profile_for_rtp() of libsrtp, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

