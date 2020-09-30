Vigil@nce - libsrtp : buffer overflow via crypto_policy_set_from_profile_for_rtp
novembre 2020 par Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products : Debian, Fedora, openSUSE, RHEL.
Severity : 2/4.
Consequences : user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance : intranet client.
Confidence : confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date : 30/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via crypto_policy_set_from_profile_for_rtp() of libsrtp, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter