Vigil@nce - file : buffer overflow via cdf_read_property_info

décembre 2019 par Vigil@nce

Ce bulletin a été rédigé par Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offre/Vulnerab...

SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Produits concernés : Debian, Fedora, Solaris, Ubuntu.

Gravité : 2/4.

Conséquences : accès/droits utilisateur, déni de service du service, déni de service du client.

Provenance : document.

Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).

Date création : 24/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Un attaquant peut provoquer un buffer overflow via cdf_read_property_info() de file, afin de mener un déni de service, et éventuellement d’exécuter du code.

ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerabilite/...




