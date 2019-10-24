Vigil@nce - file : buffer overflow via cdf_read_property_info
décembre 2019 par Vigil@nce
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : Debian, Fedora, Solaris, Ubuntu.
Gravité : 2/4.
Conséquences : accès/droits utilisateur, déni de service du service, déni de service du client.
Provenance : document.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date création : 24/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut provoquer un buffer overflow via cdf_read_property_info() de file, afin de mener un déni de service, et éventuellement d’exécuter du code.
ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET
