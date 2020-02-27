Vigil@nce - Wireshark : quatre vulnérabilités
avril 2020 par Vigil@nce
Ce bulletin a été rédigé par Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offre/Veille-e...
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : Fedora, openSUSE Leap, Solaris, SLES, Wireshark.
Gravité : 2/4.
Conséquences : accès/droits utilisateur, déni de service du service, déni de service du client.
Provenance : client intranet.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 27/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut employer plusieurs vulnérabilités de Wireshark.
ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET
