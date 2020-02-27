Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Abonnez-vous

De la Théorie à la pratique











Abonnez-vous gratuitement à notre NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Se désabonner

Vulnérabilités

Vigil@nce - Wireshark : quatre vulnérabilités

avril 2020 par Vigil@nce

Ce bulletin a été rédigé par Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offre/Veille-e...

SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Produits concernés : Fedora, openSUSE Leap, Solaris, SLES, Wireshark.

Gravité : 2/4.

Conséquences : accès/droits utilisateur, déni de service du service, déni de service du client.

Provenance : client intranet.

Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).

Date de création : 27/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Un attaquant peut employer plusieurs vulnérabilités de Wireshark.

ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerabilite/...




Voir les articles précédents

    

Voir les articles suivants

Les événements

Webinaire 29 avril - 11h : Verizon Compliance Program - SWIFT CSP, GDPR, LPM : gérer efficacement la conformité multi standards.

    

Voir tous les évènements











logo httpcs
Sécurité des applications web

Vulnérabilités

All our news in english

 
Actu Dossiers Cyber Securité RGPD Vulnérabilités Malwares Agenda Guide Carrière GS Days JOBS Contact A propos Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 