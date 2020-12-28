Vigil@nce - Windows : élévation de privilèges via splWOW64
mars 2021 par Vigil@nce
Ce bulletin a été rédigé par Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offre/Veille-e...
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : Windows 10, Windows 2008 R0, Windows 2008 R2, Windows 2012, Windows 2016, Windows 2019, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows RT.
Gravité : 2/4.
Conséquences : accès/droits administrateur, accès/droits privilégié.
Provenance : shell utilisateur.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 28/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut contourner les restrictions via splWOW64 de Windows, afin d’élever ses privilèges.
ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET
Tweeter