Vigil@nce - Windows : élévation de privilèges via splWOW64

mars 2021 par Vigil@nce

Ce bulletin a été rédigé par Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offre/Veille-e...

SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Produits concernés : Windows 10, Windows 2008 R0, Windows 2008 R2, Windows 2012, Windows 2016, Windows 2019, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows RT.

Gravité : 2/4.

Conséquences : accès/droits administrateur, accès/droits privilégié.

Provenance : shell utilisateur.

Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).

Date de création : 28/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Un attaquant peut contourner les restrictions via splWOW64 de Windows, afin d’élever ses privilèges.

ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerabilite/...




