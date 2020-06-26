Vigil@nce - WebRTC.org : buffer overflow via FEC Extension Processing

août 2020 par Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products : Debian, Fedora, Chrome, Edge Chromium, openSUSE Leap, Opera, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, WebRTC.org.

Severity : 2/4.

Consequences : user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Confidence : confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date : 26/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via FEC Extension Processing of WebRTC.org, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

