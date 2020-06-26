Vigil@nce - WebRTC.org : buffer overflow via FEC Extension Processing
août 2020 par Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products : Debian, Fedora, Chrome, Edge Chromium, openSUSE Leap, Opera, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, WebRTC.org.
Severity : 2/4.
Consequences : user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance : document.
Confidence : confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date : 26/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via FEC Extension Processing of WebRTC.org, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter