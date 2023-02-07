Vigil@nce - Undertow: overload via For EJB Invocations LAST_CHUNK, analyzed on 06/12/2022
February 2023 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can trigger an overload of Undertow, via For EJB Invocations LAST_CHUNK, in order to trigger a denial of service.
