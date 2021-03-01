Vigil@nce - Stormshield Network Security : déni de service via IPv6 NDP Timeout
mai 2021 par Vigil@nce
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : SNS.
Gravité : 2/4.
Conséquences : déni de service du serveur, déni de service du service.
Provenance : client internet.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 01/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut provoquer une erreur fatale via IPv6 NDP Timeout de Stormshield Network Security, afin de mener un déni de service.
ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET
