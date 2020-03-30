Rechercher
Vigil@nce - Stormshield Network Security : quatre vulnérabilités de SMC

juin 2020 par Vigil@nce

Ce bulletin a été rédigé par Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=1

SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Produits concernés : SNS.

Gravité : 2/4.

Conséquences : accès/droits utilisateur, accès/droits client, lecture de données.

Provenance : client intranet.

Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).

Date de création : 30/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Un attaquant peut employer plusieurs vulnérabilités de Stormshield Network Security.

ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerabilite/...




