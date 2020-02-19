Vigil@nce - Stormshield Network Security : redirection via Captive Portal
mars 2020 par Vigil@nce
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : SNS.
Gravité : 1/4.
Conséquences : accès/droits utilisateur, lecture de données.
Provenance : client internet.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 19/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut tromper l’utilisateur via Captive Portal de Stormshield Network Security, afin de le rediriger vers un site malveillant.
