Vigil@nce - Squid cache : obtention d’information via FTP Gateway
avril 2020 par Vigil@nce
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : openSUSE Leap, Squid, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Gravité : 2/4.
Conséquences : lecture de données.
Provenance : serveur internet.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 03/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant local peut lire un fragment de la mémoire via FTP Gateway de Squid cache, afin d’obtenir des informations sensibles.
