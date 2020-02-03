Rechercher
Vigil@nce - Squid cache : obtention d’information via FTP Gateway

avril 2020 par Vigil@nce

Ce bulletin a été rédigé par Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offre/Veille-e...

SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Produits concernés : openSUSE Leap, Squid, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Gravité : 2/4.

Conséquences : lecture de données.

Provenance : serveur internet.

Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).

Date de création : 03/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Un attaquant local peut lire un fragment de la mémoire via FTP Gateway de Squid cache, afin d’obtenir des informations sensibles.

ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerabilite/...




