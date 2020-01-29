Vigil@nce - Python : exécution de code de DLL via Windows 7 api-ms-win-core-path-l1-1-0.dll
mars 2020 par Vigil@nce
Ce bulletin a été rédigé par Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/vulnerabilite-...
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : Python.
Gravité : 2/4.
Conséquences : accès/droits utilisateur.
Provenance : serveur intranet.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 29/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut créer une DLL Windows 7 api-ms-win-core-path-l1-1-0.dll malveillante, puis la placer dans le répertoire de travail de Python, afin d’exécuter du code.
ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET
