Vigil@nce - Python email.headerregistry.Address : corruption de messages via une injection de fin de ligne
juin 2020 par Vigil@nce
Ce bulletin a été rédigé par Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=1
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : Python.
Gravité : 1/4.
Conséquences : création/modification de données.
Provenance : shell utilisateur.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 28/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut corrompre un message créé par une application utilisant la classe Python email.headerregistry.Address.
