Vigil@nce - Python aiohttp: open redirect

mars 2021 par Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products : Debian.
Severity : 1/4.
Consequences : user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance : internet client.
Confidence : confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date : 01/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can deceive the user of Python aiohttp, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.
