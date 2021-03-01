Vigil@nce - Python aiohttp: open redirect

mars 2021 par Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products : Debian.

Severity : 1/4.

Consequences : user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance : internet client.

Confidence : confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date : 01/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can deceive the user of Python aiohttp, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.

