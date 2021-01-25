Vigil@nce - Pound : obtention d’information via HTTP Request Smuggling
mars 2021 par Vigil@nce
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : Ubuntu.
Gravité : 2/4.
Conséquences : lecture de données.
Provenance : client intranet.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 25/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut contourner les restrictions d’accès aux données via HTTP Request Smuggling de Pound, afin d’obtenir des informations sensibles.
ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET
