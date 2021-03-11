Vigil@nce - Pillow : trois vulnérabilités
mai 2021 par Vigil@nce
Ce bulletin a été rédigé par Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=1
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : Fedora, Ubuntu.
Gravité : 2/4.
Conséquences : déni de service du service, déni de service du client.
Provenance : document.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 11/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut employer plusieurs vulnérabilités de Pillow.
ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET
Tweeter