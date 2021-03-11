Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Abonnez-vous

De la Théorie à la pratique











Abonnez-vous gratuitement à notre NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Se désabonner

Vulnérabilités

Vigil@nce - Pillow : trois vulnérabilités

mai 2021 par Vigil@nce

Ce bulletin a été rédigé par Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=1

SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Produits concernés : Fedora, Ubuntu.

Gravité : 2/4.

Conséquences : déni de service du service, déni de service du client.

Provenance : document.

Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).

Date de création : 11/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Un attaquant peut employer plusieurs vulnérabilités de Pillow.

ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerabilite/...




Voir les articles précédents

    
Les événements

Webinaire à la demande : Rapport Verizon sur le Cyber-Espionnage – CER 2020-2021

    

Voir tous les évènements











logo entreprise cybersécurité
Entreprise experte en cybersécurité

Vulnérabilités

All our news in english

 
Actu Dossiers Cyber Securité RGPD Vulnérabilités Malwares Agenda Guide Carrière GS Days JOBS Contact A propos Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 