Vigil@nce - OpenBSD: information disclosure via vmm / vmd, analyzed on 23/01/2023
February 2023 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of OpenBSD, via vmm / vmd, in order to read sensitive information.
