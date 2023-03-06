Vigil@nce - Notepad++: executing DLL code via UxTheme.dll, analyzed on 29/09/2022
November 2022 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can create a malicious DLL for Notepad++, via UxTheme.dll, and then put it in the current directory, in order to execute code.
Vigil@nce - Notepad++: executing DLL code via UxTheme.dll, analyzed on 29/09/2022
November 2022 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can create a malicious DLL for Notepad++, via UxTheme.dll, and then put it in the current directory, in order to execute code.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr