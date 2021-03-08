Vigil@nce - Node.js elliptic : obtention d’information via Secp256k1 Implementation
mai 2021 par Vigil@nce
Ce bulletin a été rédigé par Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=1
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : Nodejs Modules non exhaustif.
Gravité : 2/4.
Conséquences : lecture de données.
Provenance : document.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 08/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut contourner les restrictions d’accès aux données via Secp256k1 Implementation de Node.js elliptic, afin d’obtenir des informations sensibles.
ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET
