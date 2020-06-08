Vigil@nce - Node.js apollo : obtention d’information
août 2020 par Vigil@nce
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : Nodejs Modules non exhaustif.
Gravité : 2/4.
Conséquences : lecture de données.
Provenance : document.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 08/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut contourner les restrictions d’accès aux données de Node.js apollo, afin d’obtenir des informations sensibles.
ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET
