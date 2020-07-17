Vigil@nce - Mozilla Thunderbird : obtention d’information via X-Frame-Options
septembre 2020 par Vigil@nce
Ce bulletin a été rédigé par Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=1
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : Thunderbird, RHEL.
Gravité : 2/4.
Conséquences : lecture de données.
Provenance : document.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 17/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut contourner les restrictions d’accès aux données via X-Frame-Options de Mozilla Thunderbird, afin d’obtenir des informations sensibles.
