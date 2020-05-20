Vigil@nce - Microsoft Windows : quatre vulnérabilités
juillet 2020 par Vigil@nce
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : Windows 10, Windows 2008 R0, Windows 2008 R2, Windows 2012, Windows 2016, Windows 2019, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows RT.
Gravité : 2/4.
Conséquences : accès/droits privilégié, lecture de données.
Provenance : shell utilisateur.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 20/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut employer plusieurs vulnérabilités de Microsoft Windows.
ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET
