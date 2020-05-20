Rechercher
Vigil@nce - Microsoft Windows : quatre vulnérabilités

juillet 2020 par Vigil@nce

SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Produits concernés : Windows 10, Windows 2008 R0, Windows 2008 R2, Windows 2012, Windows 2016, Windows 2019, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows RT.

Gravité : 2/4.

Conséquences : accès/droits privilégié, lecture de données.

Provenance : shell utilisateur.

Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).

Date de création : 20/05/2020.

DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Un attaquant peut employer plusieurs vulnérabilités de Microsoft Windows.

ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerabilite/...




