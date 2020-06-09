Vigil@nce - Microsoft Forefront/System-Center Endpoint Protection : deux vulnérabilités
août 2020 par Vigil@nce
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : Forefront Endpoint Protection, System Center Endpoint Protection.
Gravité : 2/4.
Conséquences : accès/droits administrateur, accès/droits privilégié.
Provenance : shell utilisateur.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 09/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut employer plusieurs vulnérabilités de Microsoft Forefront/System-Center Endpoint Protection.
