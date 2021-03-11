Rechercher
Vigil@nce - McAfee Endpoint Product Removal : élévation de privilèges via Unquoted Service Path

mars 2021 par Vigil@nce

Ce bulletin a été rédigé par Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offre/Veille-e...

SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Produits concernés : VirusScan.

Gravité : 1/4.

Conséquences : accès/droits administrateur, accès/droits privilégié.

Provenance : shell privilégié.

Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).

Date de création : 11/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Un attaquant peut contourner les restrictions via Unquoted Service Path de McAfee Endpoint Product Removal, afin d’élever ses privilèges.

ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerabilite/...




