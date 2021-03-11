Vigil@nce - McAfee Endpoint Product Removal : élévation de privilèges via Unquoted Service Path
mars 2021 par Vigil@nce
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : VirusScan.
Gravité : 1/4.
Conséquences : accès/droits administrateur, accès/droits privilégié.
Provenance : shell privilégié.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 11/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut contourner les restrictions via Unquoted Service Path de McAfee Endpoint Product Removal, afin d’élever ses privilèges.
ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET
