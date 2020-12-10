Vigil@nce - Linux kernel : use after free via TIOCSPGRP
février 2021 par Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products : Debian, Fedora, Linux, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity : 2/4.
Consequences : administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.
Provenance : user shell.
Confidence : confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date : 10/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via TIOCSPGRP of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter