Vigil@nce - Linux kernel : use after free via TIOCSPGRP

février 2021 par Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products : Debian, Fedora, Linux, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity : 2/4.

Consequences : administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.

Provenance : user shell.

Confidence : confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date : 10/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via TIOCSPGRP of the Linux kernel, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

