Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: denial of service via usb_reset_device(), analyzed on 25/01/2023
February 2023 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can cause a fatal error of the Linux kernel, via usb_reset_device(), in order to trigger a denial of service.
