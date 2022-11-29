Vigil@nce - LibOFX: memory corruption, analyzed on 28/09/2022
November 2022 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can trigger a memory corruption of LibOFX, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
