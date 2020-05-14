Vigil@nce - IBM WebSphere Application Server Traditional : Server Side Request Forgery
juillet 2020 par Vigil@nce
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : Tivoli System Automation, WebSphere AS Traditional.
Gravité : 2/4.
Conséquences : accès/droits utilisateur.
Provenance : client internet.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 14/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut provoquer un Server Side Request Forgery de IBM WebSphere Application Server Traditional, afin de forcer la victime à effectuer des opérations.
ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET
