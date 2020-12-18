Rechercher
Vigil@nce - IBM MQ : déni de service via Connecting Applications Processing

février 2021 par Vigil@nce

SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Produits concernés : WebSphere MQ.

Gravité : 2/4.

Conséquences : déni de service du serveur, déni de service du service.

Provenance : client intranet.

Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).

Date de création : 18/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ

Un attaquant peut provoquer une erreur fatale via Connecting Applications Processing de IBM MQ, afin de mener un déni de service.

ACCÈS AU BULLETIN VIGIL@NCE COMPLET

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerabilite/...




