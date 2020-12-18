Vigil@nce - IBM MQ : déni de service via Connecting Applications Processing
février 2021 par Vigil@nce
SYNTHÈSE DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Produits concernés : WebSphere MQ.
Gravité : 2/4.
Conséquences : déni de service du serveur, déni de service du service.
Provenance : client intranet.
Confiance : confirmé par l’éditeur (5/5).
Date de création : 18/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION DE LA VULNÉRABILITÉ
Un attaquant peut provoquer une erreur fatale via Connecting Applications Processing de IBM MQ, afin de mener un déni de service.
